It's True, You Can Make A Crispy Pizza Crust Out Of ... Canned Chicken?

Most would argue that pizza is never better than the kind that comes from a pizzeria, but some people don't have much choice. If a gluten allergy prevents you from consuming the crust or you're committed to following a keto diet, you usually have to resort to making pizza at home if you want to indulge. Unfortunately, carb-free or gluten-free pizzas typically rely on ingredients that can have textural issues. Cauliflower crust, for example, can easily crumble or turn out soggy, while crust made from gluten-free flour can be dry and dense. What you need instead is canned chicken.

Though chicken is probably the last thing you'd think to substitute flour for, it works surprisingly well as a pizza crust and is crispy, too. It isn't by any means indistinguishable from real pizza dough, but it's tasty and does the job. And as a bonus, it's also high in protein. Even if you're simply craving pizza at home and don't have the traditional ingredients, it can still serve as a reliable alternative.