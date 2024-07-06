The Absolute Best Dip Pairings For Your Veggie Platter

Half the fun of playing around with sweet, spicy, and savory dips is that you can get creative. "For something spicy, I love including an Indian green chutney made with cilantro, green chilis, ginger, and lime juice," Priyanka Naik explains. However, that's just one option. You could also try a North African feel by making a mayonnaise and harissa combo for veggies. You'll get a slight bite from the harissa while the mayo adds a creamy, cooling effect. Or, for more creamy and spicy combos, try a spicy avocado hummus. The nutty taste of the avocado works well against the veggies, but the spread also adds a kick.

Of course, spicy dips aren't the only ones you can use with a veggie platter. Whether you like sweet or salty, Naik has a couple of suggestions: "For something sweet-ish, I love including a fig jam or dates blended with tahini and coarse sea salt. And for the salty, I like including an olive tapenade or a smoked baba ghanoush topped with Maldon sea salt." With that said, you can come up with other creative choices. Another option might be to use a pumpkin cream cheese dip for a tangy and slightly sweet option. Or, if you prefer salt, go for a cream cheese-based onion dip. With this combination of sweet, salty, and spicy, you'll have no problem making the best veggie platter!