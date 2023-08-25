Amp Up Your Basic Mayo With A Spicy Kick Of Harissa

Mayonnaise isn't just wildly popular but versatile. It's spread on sandwiches, is used as a creamy base for a variety of sauces, and can even be implemented in cake and cookie recipes. Its usefulness knows no bounds, and if you'd like to add a unique spin to your favorite everyday mayo, harissa may be your answer.

Harissa is a Tunisian chili paste made from dried chili peppers, olive oil, garlic, and spices. This spicy, bright red condiment can often be found in Middle Eastern and North African recipes and happens to be the perfect ingredient to add to mayonnaise. All that's needed is to add your mayo to a bowl, add a dollop of harissa on top, and then mix. Since the paste can be quite spicy, start by stirring in a small amount and add more to your liking. Harissa comes in a variety of different heats, from mild to very hot, so find a brand you like and stick to it for the best results. (You can usually find it pre-made in jars or tubes in the international aisle of the grocery store). Once you've gauged the spice level to your liking, the fun begins: It's time to start adding harissa mayo to all your favorite foods.