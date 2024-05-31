Roasting Is The Low-Effort Secret To Cooking A Huge Batch Of Shrimp
Shrimp is a timeless, widely enjoyed crustacean that's as customizable as it is tasty and affordable. Not only are there a million and one ways to dress it up with flavor but there are also many different ways to cook it. Whether pan searing, backyard boiling, deep frying, or lime-juice curing, there is no wrong way to cook shrimp. There is, however, a sensible and low-effort method for cooking large batches of shrimp: roasting.
Typically, ovens are the largest appliance in your kitchen, outsizing microwaves, air fryers, and stovetop pans by significant margins, making oven-roasting the most practical and spacious option for cooking large batches of shrimp. Roasting shrimp is a mostly hands-free cooking process that only requires elbow grease during the prep phase. Simply pop them in the oven, let them roast, and relax until they're complete (or work on other dishes that call for more effort and attention).
While some cooking methods can mute shrimp's sweet, oceanic taste, oven roasting concentrates their flavor, proving that low-effort cooking doesn't necessarily equate to low-quality fish. A low-maintenance cooking method that facilitates a heaping, flavorful batch of shrimp large enough to feed a crowd — what's not to love?
Tips for roasting large batches of shrimp
The appeal of roasting large batches of shrimp is centered on its convenience and ease. However, even simple dinner recipes come with guidelines, so it's important to remember some tips to perfect your horde of roasted shellfish.
If you're cooking frozen shrimp, you'll need to thaw it. Plan ahead and transfer the shrimp from the freezer into the fridge overnight so it's ready to roast as soon as you are. If you forgot to thaw overnight, flash-thaw your frozen shrimp in a bowl of cool water for about 20 minutes. Regardless of how you thaw the bite-sized fish, pat them dry so your seasoning blend sticks.
Bear in mind that you're roasting shrimp, not baking it. To properly roast shrimp — or any food for that matter — your oven should be set to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Luckily, your spread of fish will cook fast and should be ready to serve in under 10 minutes. To ensure uniform cooking, avoid roasting shrimp of different sizes together, as smaller ones cook faster than larger ones.
Whatever you do, don't forget to zhuzh up the shrimp with olive oil, spices, seasonings, and herbs. Minced garlic will carmelize and develop a decadent, sticky texture on the shrimp. At the same time, spices like paprika and red pepper flakes provide them with heat, and basil imparts an aromatic, peppery flair. Don't forget a drizzle of lemon juice to brighten them up!
Serving large batches of shrimp for large groups
Although we wouldn't blame you for serving roasted shrimp as the sole dish at your gathering, variety is essential for crafting a well-rounded, crowd-pleasing spread of food. But don't just select your shellfish pairings at random. Impress your family, friends, and colleagues with a bounty of complementary bites that enhance the taste of your roasted shrimp.
Just because the shrimp is easy to cook doesn't mean the rest of your food has to be high-maintenance. Stir up a large pot of Sicilian-style linguine and let the water do the cooking before you stir in your butter, cream, cheese, and spices. Et voilà — mounds of shrimp linguine substantial enough to feed a horde of hungry guests.
Toss a large bowl of salad with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta, and a citrusy vinaigrette topped with your freshly roasted shrimp. Serve the protein-rich medley as a hearty side alongside a main course. If a salad requires too much effort between chopping, tossing, and working on the entrée, pair your shrimp with crusty, buttered baguettes, and cheese before serving your main course.
If you're just craving a platter of snacks, introduce the grilled shrimp to a large, well-designed charcuterie board that complements the beefy bravado of the cured meats and pairs nicely with the rich, decadent cheeses. If you need something simpler, assemble the roasted shrimp around cocktail sauce for a warm, charred twist on a classic shrimp cocktail.