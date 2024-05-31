Roasting Is The Low-Effort Secret To Cooking A Huge Batch Of Shrimp

Shrimp is a timeless, widely enjoyed crustacean that's as customizable as it is tasty and affordable. Not only are there a million and one ways to dress it up with flavor but there are also many different ways to cook it. Whether pan searing, backyard boiling, deep frying, or lime-juice curing, there is no wrong way to cook shrimp. There is, however, a sensible and low-effort method for cooking large batches of shrimp: roasting.

Typically, ovens are the largest appliance in your kitchen, outsizing microwaves, air fryers, and stovetop pans by significant margins, making oven-roasting the most practical and spacious option for cooking large batches of shrimp. Roasting shrimp is a mostly hands-free cooking process that only requires elbow grease during the prep phase. Simply pop them in the oven, let them roast, and relax until they're complete (or work on other dishes that call for more effort and attention).

While some cooking methods can mute shrimp's sweet, oceanic taste, oven roasting concentrates their flavor, proving that low-effort cooking doesn't necessarily equate to low-quality fish. A low-maintenance cooking method that facilitates a heaping, flavorful batch of shrimp large enough to feed a crowd — what's not to love?