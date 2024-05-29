Here's How Long That Opened Bottle Of Apple Juice Really Lasts

If you want to add more flavorful variety to your daily repertoire of drinks, grab a bottle of apple juice on your next trip to the grocery store. This drink is a tart and flavorful way to round out your next midday salad or spiral ham sandwich. But if you rarely buy apple juice, you may have forgotten about it in the back of the refrigerator and now you're wondering how long an opened bottle actually lasts.

The answer to this question depends on the type you purchased. Apple juice comes in many different forms and can be found in various sections throughout your local grocery store. Sealed, unopened bottles of shelf-stable versions last between three and 24 months depending on the marked expiration date. Once these varieties are opened, however, it drastically reduces their shelf-life. Nevertheless, opened bottles of apple juice stay perfectly drinkable for 10 days when properly stored in your refrigerator.

Unfortunately, any opened bottle of apple juice that's been left at room temperature beyond two hours is no longer safe to consume. While there are obvious discrepancies between opened versus unopened apple juice, there are also differences between the many types of apple juice available for purchase.