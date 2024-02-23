Marinate Your Pork Chops In Apple Juice For A Huge Flavor Upgrade

As possibly one of humanity's oldest flavor combinations, pork and apple sauce can be traced back to the first century A.D. There's some speculation about very logical reasons for this, like the fact that traditionally, pigs would graze in apple orchards, therefore making the flavor inherent in the meat itself. A more practical consideration is timing: Pork tends to be more in demand later in the year (particularly into the holiday season), around the time apples are ripening. There's also the fact that it's just plain delicious. Pork, which can be rich and salty, finds balance with dry, sweet apples.

But the partnership of this meat and fruit doesn't have to be limited to the moment the meal is served. Apples can play a significant role in enhancing your pork long before it hits the plate. The next time you prepare a marinade for your pork chops, grab a carton of apple juice. Incorporating this delicious and nostalgic drink will not only help make your pork tender, but also give it a major flavor boost, and a fresh perspective on the pork and apple pairing.