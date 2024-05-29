This Hack Gives You Perfectly Marinated Olives In Under 5 Minutes

Although marinades are commonly associated with hearty proteins like beef and chicken, they're just as useful for infusing fruits and vegetables with bright, bold flavors. If you've ever dined at a Mediterranean restaurant or perused the tapas offerings at a wine bar, you're probably familiar with one of the most commonly enjoyed marinated fruits: olives. Although it's a sophisticated hors d'oeuvre, you can make marinated olives in a flash by adding the necessary ingredients straight to your olive jar.

If you're new to the kitchen or just enjoy easy dinners on busy weeknights and convenient kitchen hacks, this tasty olive tip requires little effort and time. Marinades are typically made with acid, oil, herbs, and spices, and adding them directly to an olive jar is as convenient as it gets. Simply shake up the ingredients, let the blend sit for a few minutes, unscrew the lid, and enjoy!

Making the marinade in your olive jar limits the dishes and utensils required to make it, and as soon as you're finished, you can screw the lid back on and save the rest for later — a one-jar recipe, if you will. And because you can shake it until the marinade is evenly dispersed throughout the container, the jar itself facilitates easy mixing.