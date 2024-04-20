The Extra Tools You Absolutely Need For Grilling Scallops

Regardless of your cooking method, you always want your scallops to be as dry as possible. If your scallops are too wet, it's very difficult to achieve that perfect sear. Pat them down with a paper towel to be sure you have as little surface moisture as possible. You can also salt them and leave them uncovered in the fridge for anywhere from ten minutes to overnight, which will help dry them out, too. It's also advisable to always purchase "dry" rather than "wet" scallops. This means they haven't been chemically treated and are both more natural and — as the name suggests — drier to begin with.

Scallops also have an abductor muscle attached, which is what keeps it secure in its shell out in the wild. This is unpleasantly chewy to eat though, so simply separate it from the meat of the scallop before cooking and discard. When you're ready to get grilling, you want to cook your scallops until they're opaque, and you should turn them only once on the grill. Keep a close eye as they do cook quickly — within about five minutes. Regardless of the tools you choose, your scallops will be safe and sound and ready for you to serve and enjoy.