Amp Up Your Salad By Grilling Those Greens

Kale isn't the only type of salad green that performs well on the grill. London chef James Cochran grills a mean hispi cabbage, for example. "Go quite dark on the char. The layers create texture, with some parts extra-crispy, others meltingly tender," he told The Guardian. You can apply that advice to other sturdy leafy greens like bok choy, collard greens, endive, Swiss chard, and radicchio, for starters.

Romaine, butter, and even iceberg lettuce taste great grilled too. Skeptical? Don't knock it until you try some grilled romaine hearts with Caesar vinaigrette. The outer leaves caramelize while the inner leaves stay crisp.

Some greens are too small to simply throw on the grill. If you try, you're more likely to feed your fire than grill your greens. When you want to amp up your shaved Brussels sprouts with smoke and char, put them in a grill basket or cast iron skillet first. That way, they won't fall through the grates. You can try this technique with more delicate leafy vegetables like spinach, arugula, and microgreens, too, but a word of warning: They will wilt, which is not usually what you want out of your salad greens.