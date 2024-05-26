The Timing Error That Makes Shredding Chicken Way More Difficult

Struggling to shred chicken easily is something that most home chefs have experienced. Shredding meat seems like a relatively straightforward procedure until you're wrestling with a formidable chicken breast that refuses to break down into easy-to-consume pieces. In this case, timing and temperature are everything, as shredding chicken while it's still warm makes the process a lot easier to manage.

Cold chicken, such as a breast directly removed from the refrigerator, is much harder to shred due to the toughness of the muscle fibers. On the other hand, fresh from the oven, grill, or slow cooker, chicken will break down nicely with minimal effort. To safeguard your hands from possible burns, wait about two minutes before you start shredding. However, avoid leaving hot chicken sitting on your counter for an extended period to sidestep potential food safety issues. If you're wondering how long food can stay out before safety is compromised, two hours is the absolute maximum.