Turn Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into A Gourmet Treat By Brûléeing The Top

We all love a good cinnamon roll, though making them from scratch can be a bit labor-intensive. Still, in this age of at-home hacks designed to turn store-bought fare into a gourmet treat, there are plenty of plus-ups for that can of oven-ready cinnamon rolls. Brûléeing them is just one of these tricks, but we have to admit it's a particularly clever one.

Even better, it can be accomplished even if you don't own one of those nifty culinary torches. In fact, you can do it by just adding a couple of easy steps to the directions on the can.

Recipes suggest taking the cinnamon buns out of the oven about five minutes before they are done, then dusting the tops of them with a generous amount of sugar. The cinnamon rolls would then be returned to the oven, specifically to its top rack, and the oven set to broil. After the cinnamon rolls have cooled, the sugar will have caramelized, first melting in the oven and then hardening. The end result is that crispy, sugary top that cracks and melts in your mouth. That sounds to us like a cinnamon roll worth fighting over.