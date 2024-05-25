The Pasta Reheating Tip We Wish We Knew Sooner

Pasta is arguably one of the greatest foods on planet Earth. However, it is also one of the easiest to overmake. Countless home cooks have found themselves neck deep in noodles, flanked by farfalle, swamped by spaghetti, and mired in macaroni. In fact, at this very moment, many of us likely have leftover pasta in the fridge that's still perfectly fine to eat. Reheating leftover pasta can take a toll on its texture, though, so you should consider the heating method you use.

Chances are, you're probably reheating your pasta wrong, so pay attention to one particular suggestion on how to make the most of your leftover pasta. Warming up last night's pasta is best done on your stovetop, in a nonstick skillet brought to medium heat. The only thing the noodles need is a splash of liquid — ideally the starchy pasta water the noodles were boiled in — which helps to loosen any noodle clumps and rehydrate them at the same time.