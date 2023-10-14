The Simple Water Hack For Easily Reheating Leftover Pasta

Dried pasta doubles in size when it boils, which could be why it seems like there's always some spaghetti or rotini left over. Even though all store-bought pasta comes with cooking instructions on the box, it's easy to just fill a pot with water and dump in an eyeballed portion of dried pasta. A little extra farfalle or cavatelli isn't a bad thing, though. There are tons of ways to use up leftover noodles, and most kinds of pasta keep well in the refrigerator.

The trouble often comes in when it's time to reheat the pasta. If you're about to put a bowl of last night's noodles into the microwave, slow your roll. Microwaves are great for quickly heating up a lot of different leftovers, but plain, cold pasta isn't one of them. What you need is a pot of boiling water.

When pasta cools down in the refrigerator overnight, the starches congeal and get very sticky. If you use a microwave to heat it up, you'll only make it sticker, and dryer. If you give your leftover pasta a quick dip in some boiling water, however, it'll be just as good as the day you made it.