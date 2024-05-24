The Chick-Fil-A Milkshake Hack Perfect For Cookie Lovers

Starbucks may be well known for its lengthy secret menu bursting with fan-made beverages, but it's far from the only fast food chain where customers have let their creativity shine; Chick-fil-A is also a hotbed for the imaginations of its clientele.

One secret menu hack you must try at Chick-fil-A if you're a dessert lover is the cookie milkshake. This treat combines Chick-fil-A's cookies and cream milkshake and a crumbled-up chocolate chunk cookie. The cookie adds big pieces of both milk and sweetened dark chocolate distributed throughout your drink, and the yummy dough softens as it soaks up the ice cream, becoming tasty, sugary morsels as you sip your beverage. Plus, since the cookies are made with oats, they bulk up your drink and make it extra hearty.

If you want to try one, you'll have to order the two items separately and then piece it together yourself. It might be a little extra effort, but if you love cookies, this is the dessert for you!