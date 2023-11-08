Chick-Fil-A's Peppermint Chip Milkshake Is Making Its Holiday Return
The start of the holiday season brings plenty of fun changes, and one that many people look forward to is new limited-edition treats from their favorite fast food restaurants. Per an email sent to Daily Meal, for fans of Chick-fil-A, the time has officially come for the chicken chain's holiday eats and drinks to make their return — including one of its longest-standing seasonal menu items.
2023 marks the 15th year in a row that the popular Peppermint Chip Milkshake has joined the Chick-fil-A menu, and patrons can start picking up the frozen treat beginning on November 13. As a bonus this year, there's more than one minty beverage to choose from. Alongside the return of the milkshake, other new peppermint-flavored coffees and treats will be introduced. For starters, Chick-fil-A will offer both hot and iced peppermint cups of joe to customers this year. A new peppermint chip frosted coffee is also available, as is a special Icedream dessert topped with peppermint bark chips.
Holiday drinks and treats aside, Chick-fil-A will also be bringing back its well-received chicken tortilla soup for the winter season. A creamy, savory soup full of seasoned veggies and shredded chicken breast, this offering has also long reigned as a fan favorite. Both holiday offerings will also be available on November 13 for a limited time.
More holiday treats from Chick-fil-A
These holiday treats will be available at Chick-fil-A until January 6, 2024, or while supplies last. For those interested in finding more ways to celebrate the season with poultry panache, the chain is looking to appeal to more than just customers' stomachs. Chick-fil-A is also rolling out new merchandise and games for the holidays.
For starters, there's a brand-new line of holiday apparel. A little bit of everything is available, from funky knit sweaters to festive socks and fuzzy hats. Home furnishings-wise, there's an ornament of one of the "Eat More Chikin" cows, as well as a chicken sandwich-shaped pillow. In addition to the new clothes and decor, Chick-fil-A will also be releasing a new line of games through its original kids' brand, pennycake. Starting on November 15, customers can choose from an array of novelties such as brain teasers, puzzles, and conversation starters — some of which are even meant to be taken on the go, making them ideal for the drive-thru.