Chick-Fil-A's Peppermint Chip Milkshake Is Making Its Holiday Return

The start of the holiday season brings plenty of fun changes, and one that many people look forward to is new limited-edition treats from their favorite fast food restaurants. Per an email sent to Daily Meal, for fans of Chick-fil-A, the time has officially come for the chicken chain's holiday eats and drinks to make their return — including one of its longest-standing seasonal menu items.

2023 marks the 15th year in a row that the popular Peppermint Chip Milkshake has joined the Chick-fil-A menu, and patrons can start picking up the frozen treat beginning on November 13. As a bonus this year, there's more than one minty beverage to choose from. Alongside the return of the milkshake, other new peppermint-flavored coffees and treats will be introduced. For starters, Chick-fil-A will offer both hot and iced peppermint cups of joe to customers this year. A new peppermint chip frosted coffee is also available, as is a special Icedream dessert topped with peppermint bark chips.

Holiday drinks and treats aside, Chick-fil-A will also be bringing back its well-received chicken tortilla soup for the winter season. A creamy, savory soup full of seasoned veggies and shredded chicken breast, this offering has also long reigned as a fan favorite. Both holiday offerings will also be available on November 13 for a limited time.