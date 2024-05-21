Grilled Eggs Give You A Smoky Flavor In Half The Time

Grilling is one of the great American pastimes, and everyone knows the basic stuff you can toss on your Weber: Ribs, steaks, mushrooms, zucchini, etc. But there are far more things you can cook than just those, including plenty of unusual foods to grill, like oysters on the half shell and tofu (although you definitely want to avoid grilling silken tofu). But the possibilities for grilling go beyond that to things you might not immediately think of — like eggs.

Yes, you can absolutely grill eggs, and what's more, you should. Appropriately done, grilling eggs, much like smoking, imparts the same qualities that make it such a desirable cooking method for so many other ingredients: A deep, rich, earthy smokiness that you just can't get with any other method. It's also incredibly easy — arguably more so than any other way to cook eggs — because you don't even need to crack the egg. And best of all, it's way, way faster than smoking them. Do be aware, though, that if you're working with a gas grill, you'll have to do a little more work.