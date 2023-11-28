What You Need To Know About The Current Cantaloupe Recall

If you're a big fan of cantaloupe, you might want to pay attention: There is a massive recall happening. Since October 17, the CDC warns, at least 99 people have reported becoming infected with salmonella after consuming cantaloupe. The outbreak has affected 32 states, and there have been two deaths reported — both in Minnesota.

According to the FDA, specific brands have been recalled. "Whole fresh cantaloupes" with a label that reads, "'Malichita' or 'Rudy,' '4050,' and 'Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique,'" is the wording posted on the agency's website. Crown Jewels Produce, TruFresh, and Pacific Trellis are three other brands the FDA lists; the Crown Jewels brand would have a "Malachita/Z Farms" label, while the TruFresh products have a "Malachita" or "Rudy" label.

In addition to whole cantaloupe, precut cantaloupe has also been recalled. Aldi and Vineyard are two brands listed; the FDA has complete details on best-by dates, lot codes, and states impacted on its website, as well as additional links for more information. Anyone who has purchased whole or sliced cantaloupe is encouraged to check its label.