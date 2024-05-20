Give Your Coleslaw A Greek Twist By Using Tzatziki As Your Base

Coleslaw is a traditional American side dish revered for its creamy consistency and zesty flavor. You can easily transform crunchy raw cabbage into a fresh, irresistible salad with the help of mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, and sugar. Yet, if you've grown tired of standard coleslaw dressing, there's a simple yet tasty way to adjust the base flavor of this classic food. To breathe new life into this popular side dish, use tzatziki sauce.

Instead of making sweet and tangy coleslaw dressing with mayo, provide this iconic salad with an entirely new and unexpected flavor profile. Greek tzatziki sauce is primarily composed of thick Greek-style yogurt, shredded cucumbers, garlic, and a variety of spices and fresh herbs such as fresh mint or dill. Beyond giving your coleslaw a new and unexpected taste, homemade tzatziki sauce provides an added boost of nutrition.

Greek yogurt is packed with protein, B vitamins, and calcium. By using tzatziki sauce in your next batch of coleslaw, you're upgrading the underlying flavor and nutritional profile of this favorable side dish. Keep in mind, the overall consistency of your coleslaw may change due to the thickness of Greek yogurt and the added texture from shredded cucumber. By following a few important tips, your next batch of coleslaw can easily be enhanced with the bold flavors of tzatziki sauce.