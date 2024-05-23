24 Restaurants And Bars Turning 100 In 2024

A hundred years ago, Calvin Coolidge was president of the United States, medals were handed out at the very first Winter Olympic Games in Chamonix, France, moviegoers flocked to theaters to see Douglas Fairbanks in "The Thief of Baghdad," and George Gershwin made ears soar to the tune of "Rhapsody in Blue." 1924 also saw the introduction of the Caesar Salad, the cheeseburger, Milky Way bars, and Dum-Dums lollipops. However, at the height of prohibition, it was hard to find a drink, and eating out was still seen as a luxurious expense. That didn't stop many restaurants and bars opening their doors for the first time, and amazingly, 24 of them are still with us to this day, reaching the ripe old age of 100 in 2024.

The Daily Meal is paying tribute to these institutions that span from coast to coast in the United States, with a pit stop in Canada. The restaurants include one of New York's most classic pizzerias, San Francisco's oldest Chinese bakery, and a Pennsylvania establishment where tossing discarded peanut shells onto the floor was encouraged. Of course, there were many hardships to reach these centennials, so let's raise a glass to celebrate them. Long may they run.