The Sausage Organization That Forbids Putting Ketchup On Hot Dogs
Hot dogs are one of those popular foods beloved for their sheer variety of available toppings. In fact, you might say that the topping selection is what makes a hot dog unique. But apparently, not all toppings are appreciated with the same reverence; if you're someone who prefers putting ketchup on this summer classic, you might want to rethink things. Ketchup seems like a relatively ordinary hot dog topping, but it turns out that the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) heavily frowns upon the use of the condiment.
Ketchup is a popular topping, but it's always been slightly controversial depending on where in the country you're eating it. While there is no official ranking for the "best" hot dog toppings, plenty of online rankings include ketchup in their top 10. Still, some people in places like Chicago and the Carolinas have strict standards for what they consider acceptable on a dog, and toppings like chili and onions are largely favored over something like ketchup.
The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council forbids ketchup
The NHDSC is a more legitimate organization than you might have thought. According to its website, it was established back in 1994 by the American Meat Institute. The council says its purpose is to serve "as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages." Among those questions, evidently, is the validity of squirting ketchup on a hot dog.
The council has strict rules against this: No ketchup unless you're under the age of 18. As in, children are welcome to explore ketchup on hot dogs, but once you enter adulthood, you should leave the ketchup behind.
The council's etiquette page explicitly states that, unlike ketchup, "mustard, relish, onions, cheese and chili are acceptable." It's interesting that ketchup receives the hate while other condiments like mustard and relish are free to accompany hot dogs as they please. The council doesn't offer much explanation for why it's so anti-ketchup other than the age range suggesting it's a childish condiment. There are plenty of hot dog hacks people do, too, such as spiraling them or wrapping them in bacon, but the council doesn't address that.
The NHDSC isn't alone in its ketchup aversion
It's not just this particular organization that seems to think ketchup is controversial and should be outlawed as a topping. Bob Schwartz, the senior vice president at Vienna Beef, even wrote a book about it. Vienna Beef is the brand behind the Chicago-style hot dog, and Schwartz wrote a book all about making, selling, and enjoying hot dogs titled "Never Put Ketchup on a Hot Dog."
There's another theory about why ketchup on hot dogs is frowned upon: it's less "sophisticated" than other toppings. According to Greatist, Michigan food writer Giancarlo Buonomo wrote about the phenomenon back in 2014, saying that a higher-up at Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs once referred to ketchup on a dog as "a sign of a 'less sophisticated' palate." Is that person aware that hot dogs are so loved because they're such a no-frills food?
Ultimately, you should just eat whatever tastes best to you. If ketchup on your hot dogs helps you sleep better at night, enjoy it.