The Sausage Organization That Forbids Putting Ketchup On Hot Dogs

The NHDSC is a more legitimate organization than you might have thought. According to its website, it was established back in 1994 by the American Meat Institute. The council says its purpose is to serve "as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages." Among those questions, evidently, is the validity of squirting ketchup on a hot dog.

The council has strict rules against this: No ketchup unless you're under the age of 18. As in, children are welcome to explore ketchup on hot dogs, but once you enter adulthood, you should leave the ketchup behind.

The council's etiquette page explicitly states that, unlike ketchup, "mustard, relish, onions, cheese and chili are acceptable." It's interesting that ketchup receives the hate while other condiments like mustard and relish are free to accompany hot dogs as they please. The council doesn't offer much explanation for why it's so anti-ketchup other than the age range suggesting it's a childish condiment. There are plenty of hot dog hacks people do, too, such as spiraling them or wrapping them in bacon, but the council doesn't address that.