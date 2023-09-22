The Chipotle Ordering Hack For Getting A Bigger Portion Of Protein

Chipotle is one of the few fast-casual restaurants where you can get a large amount of food that's both tasty and high-quality. There are no shortage of hacks for getting the most out of your order, but there's one Chipotle ordering hack for getting a bigger portion of protein for less that's pure genius. Some people say that ordering two half-portions results in more protein than one whole portion.

The reason you might get more meat with two half-scoops is that sometimes, employees give less than one scoop if you ask for a full scoop, but you'll always get a full scoop if you ask for two halves. On the platform X (formerly known as Twitter) a few people tested this theory and won.

Ordering at Chipotle is a skill that takes time to perfect; you have to know how to ask for the right things. It also helps to be in the right location — some employees give more generous scoops than others.