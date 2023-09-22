The Chipotle Ordering Hack For Getting A Bigger Portion Of Protein
Chipotle is one of the few fast-casual restaurants where you can get a large amount of food that's both tasty and high-quality. There are no shortage of hacks for getting the most out of your order, but there's one Chipotle ordering hack for getting a bigger portion of protein for less that's pure genius. Some people say that ordering two half-portions results in more protein than one whole portion.
The reason you might get more meat with two half-scoops is that sometimes, employees give less than one scoop if you ask for a full scoop, but you'll always get a full scoop if you ask for two halves. On the platform X (formerly known as Twitter) a few people tested this theory and won.
Ordering at Chipotle is a skill that takes time to perfect; you have to know how to ask for the right things. It also helps to be in the right location — some employees give more generous scoops than others.
Another amazing Chipotle hack
Some Chipotle fans on TikTok have also claimed that ordering a bean and cheese burrito with extra beans means you'll only be charged for two sides instead of the price of a burrito — another money-saving hack that will fill your stomach.
@hannahhuts
CHIPOTLE HACK LISTEN UP‼️🌯
Because pinto beans and cheese are considered sides at Chipotle, stuffing a burrito with those two items will (supposedly) result in an inexpensive lunch. Still, this hack won't work at every Chipotle location. (If you're wondering why some Chipotle locations seem to have different pricing and policies than others, it's not your imagination — there are different policies at different restaurants, as the company operates on a franchise model.)
In short, pricing and menu items can vary based on location (and the person serving you). While some locations and employees may not charge full-price for rice and beans, others will still consider those options a meal.
Other sneaky ordering hacks
Because the Chipotle menu is so easy to customize, there are endless ways to hack any meal, including swapping rice for chips, asking for double protein, trying all of the salsa options in one bowl, and asking for a mix of beans. (Adding rice and beans are free is an excellent way to load up a bowl without paying extra.) You can also ask for double everything, and you'll only be charged for the extra meat.
Ordering half-and-half portions of two types of protein is another way to make lunch a bit more exciting. Just know that whether or not those two half-portions will add up to something greater than a full portion is entirely subjective.
Chipotle often has deals and coupons floating around the internet and its app, too. Cost-wise, it's hard to beat the amount of food (and protein) you can get at Chipotle.