The Chipotle Burrito Hack That Might Be Too Good To Be True

While Chipotle offers a wide selection of tasty Tex-Mex food, many people find its prices to be a little on the high side. That's why there was such a big response to a TikTok video claiming that it's possible to score a cheese and bean burrito from the chain for less than $2. However, it appears that this claim is not fully backed up by the experiences of real Chipotle customers.

On Reddit, a poster shared a story of regularly ordering this item but paying a little more than $2 (the customer stated that the menu item was usually between $2.50 and $3). At one point, the item jumped to $8.94 at the same location, but the customer was able to order it for $3.30 at a different Chipotle. So, what gives? A commenter who claimed to work at the restaurant stated that these types of orders are calculated as two sides when someone is dining in-store, which explains the much lower price tag associated with them.