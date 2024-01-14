14 False Facts About Canned Beans You Thought Were True

Canned beans are the unsung hero of the kitchen to many. They are often inexpensive and come already cooked, making them an affordable and convenient option for budding home chefs. However, there are a lot of false facts about canned beans out there. You might even believe a few of them yourself. Believing that these common misconceptions are true prevents you from saving money and time while cooking at home if you have been avoiding canned beans.

You might think they are highly processed food or that they have enough BPA in them to harm you. Even if you already use canned beans regularly, there are myths out there that might be holding you back. For example, did you know that canned beans don't actually have an unlimited shelf life, and you might be using expired food in your recipes? You might also think canned beans are only for savory foods — but they are the perfect ingredient for many baked goods, including cakes. Whatever you've heard, we gathered all the false facts about canned beans and researched online to get to the bottom of them for you.