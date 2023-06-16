McDonald's Grimace Birthday Shake Review: It Doesn't Taste Like Berry

McDonald's is constantly pumping out new promotions and limited-time items. The latest promotion has fans divided. In a new attempt to market a new item through nostalgia, the fast food giant is pulling from its classic stable of characters and specifically our love for the big purple guy himself, Grimace. It's time to celebrate the shake-loving monster's birthday!

Introduced as a shake-stealing villain in his first incarnations, Grimace has become one of the burger chain's lovable mascots. Notably, he likes to celebrate his birthday with McDonald's food and friends, but like many of you, we can't say we knew that fact until the Grimace's Birthday Meal promotion hit this week.

Yes, that's right. Grimace is celebrating yet another birthday and this shake fiend has whipped up a brand new creation for the world to enjoy. It's known as the Grimace Birthday Shake and you can get one in a medium size with a meal that includes fries and either a Big Mac or 10-piece McNuggets.

Naturally, our curiosity got the best of us and we had to try this brand new flavor (and color) of shake. We had low expectations for this purple dairy concoction but ended up pleasantly surprised. Even if we are still not quite sure what it was supposed to taste like, here is our review of what the Grimace Birthday Shake reminded us of most.