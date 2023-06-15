Some McDonald's Fans Claim The Grimace Birthday Meal Is A Rip-Off

When McDonald's announced that June would be a month when the brand celebrates its mascot Grimace in a big way, it was met with excitement from a lot of fans. That's not just because Grimace is one of the most iconic fast food mascots of all time (even though no one seems to know exactly what he is) — but also because the restaurant was launching a Grimace-themed meal at participating restaurants as a promotion. Now that the meal has been out for some time and fans have taken a sip, some are pointing out that this purple milkshake may not be worth the price.

The Grimace Birthday Meal features a medium order of fries, a choice of 10-piece chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, and an appropriately purple Grimace milkshake. The shake is vanilla and berry flavored, but it can only be ordered as a part of the meal.

About 90% of McDonald's franchise owners at these restaurants are also able to set their own prices, and they're now accused of taking advantage of fans' enthusiasm to price gouge.