The Szechuan button has been enjoyed around the world for quite some time. Brazilian cooks have used it in a variety of foods, as is the case in India, where you can also buy chewing tobacco infused with electric daisies for a little extra buzz. But you couldn't find buzz buttons being sold in the United States until the 2000s. Chef Ferran Adrià, founder of the famous restaurant elBulli — which chef José Andrés feels changed "culinary mankind" – was one noteworthy cook who tried using Szechuan buttons in a dish early on.

He made a cookie crisp out of dehydrated milk, then placed a bright yellow buzz button on top of this white wafer. In this dish, and other food and drinks featuring the flower, it serves as both a flavor enhancer and a decorative garnish. The flower is also featured at Union, an Italian eatery in Pasadena, California. There, the buzz button gives bowls of beet cappelletti a spicy and flowery flavor profile.

And at The Cosmopolitan Hotel's Chandelier Bar, a single buzz button appears atop the gin-based Verbena cocktail. Mixologists insist that those who order the cocktail hold off on sipping, and chew the bud for a little while first. If you want to try tasting a toothache plant for yourself, you should be sparing to start — a small sprinkling of flowers will likely suffice. This way, you won't make a mouthwatering meal or delicious drink that makes you feel like you just got out of the dentist's chair.