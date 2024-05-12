Give Your Meatballs Some Buttery Goodness With This Binding Ingredient

Every classic meatball recipe comes with a standard list of necessities. Beyond the usual ground meat and select seasonings, essential binding ingredients are required to hold everything together. While you almost certainly need an egg to help your meatballs hold their signature shape, breadcrumbs (or a similar ingredient) are often suggested as well, to keep your meaty snacks springy and delicious. Plain or unseasoned breadcrumbs get the job done, but Ritz crackers can add even more savory goodness to your next batch.

Ritz crackers have been one of America's favorite snacks since the 1930s. Affordable and easy to eat, they have a lightly salted flavor and a delectably crisp, flaky texture. These popular crackers have been used in countless dishes across kitchens for decades, and meatballs are no exception. They're a particularly great idea if you don't like worrying about adding extra salt or seasonings to your breadcrumbs; their buttery taste will automatically boost your meatballs' flavor. Moreover, Ritz crackers soak up the meat's excess moisture, which makes for supremely tender meatballs.