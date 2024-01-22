Iowa Ham Balls Are A Classic Midwestern Riff On Meatballs

We're all familiar with classic meatballs, hearty bites of ground beef that are often found atop piles of spaghetti or served as quick and easy appetizers. If you're a fan of this tasty comfort meal, then perhaps it's time you branched out a little and tried a Midwestern twist on this dish — Iowa ham balls.

This meal is a mixture of ground ham and ground beef (and sometimes other ground meats are thrown in as well), which is rolled into balls and cooked in a tasty sauce concocted from a base of canned tomato soup. The dish is slightly sweet with a bit of a tang to it and is also wonderfully juicy.

If you want to try Iowa ham balls for yourself, you've got to know a little bit more about the ingredients that go into them and what gives them their unique flavor. Plus, there are a few tips and tricks to be aware of as you put everything together to ensure that you get a true taste of this Midwestern dish.