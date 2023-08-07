The Paper Towel Trick You Need When Microwaving Hot Dogs

The first step in cooking your hot dogs is choosing a brand. Unfortunately, not all hot dogs are made the same and some store-bought hot dogs are much healthier than others. Whenever possible, try to buy the healthiest hot dogs made with the most natural ingredients because, in the end, these dogs will taste much better than their artificial counterparts.

Once you have chosen your preferred hot dogs, open the package and remove as many as you'd like to cook. If you are only cooking one, wrap it up in a paper towel like a burrito with both ends folded in to contain the moisture. Then pop it on a plate and cook it in the microwave for around 45 seconds.

To cook multiple hot dogs at the same time, you can either wrap them all individually in paper towels or wrap a couple together in one paper towel. If you choose to wrap a couple of hot dogs up together, just make sure not to wrap them too tightly and leave some space between them — you don't want the hot dogs to touch each other while cooking. And of course, more hot dogs means a longer cooking time. For each hot dog added to the plate, you will need to add about 20 seconds to the clock.