Topo Chico Is Expanding Its Cocktail Lineup With 3 Brand-New Flavors

Topo Chico has made a name for itself in a broad field of popular seltzer waters for its crisp bubbles and refreshing flavors. It was natural that it would expand into the ever-growing hard seltzer space. Since Topo Chico launched their hard seltzer project back in 2020 and has seen so much success that they've decided it's time to once again expand their lineup. That's right, Topo Chico is adding to their offerings with cocktail-based flavor selections. Soon, three new varieties of liquor-infused fizzy treats will be hitting stores.

Topo Chico's non-alcoholic sparkling water is already a popular base requested by bar patrons for hard liquor cocktails. These new products skip the mixing and provide customers with ready-made cocktails in a convenient package. The new lineup will debut later this month and is inspired by some traditional cocktail favorites. Will the zesty Ranch Water, citrusy Paloma, or the refreshing Chilton be your new fave?