Topo Chico Is Expanding Its Cocktail Lineup With 3 Brand-New Flavors
Topo Chico has made a name for itself in a broad field of popular seltzer waters for its crisp bubbles and refreshing flavors. It was natural that it would expand into the ever-growing hard seltzer space. Since Topo Chico launched their hard seltzer project back in 2020 and has seen so much success that they've decided it's time to once again expand their lineup. That's right, Topo Chico is adding to their offerings with cocktail-based flavor selections. Soon, three new varieties of liquor-infused fizzy treats will be hitting stores.
Topo Chico's non-alcoholic sparkling water is already a popular base requested by bar patrons for hard liquor cocktails. These new products skip the mixing and provide customers with ready-made cocktails in a convenient package. The new lineup will debut later this month and is inspired by some traditional cocktail favorites. Will the zesty Ranch Water, citrusy Paloma, or the refreshing Chilton be your new fave?
These fresh drinks pack quite a punch
Pulling from those classic flavor profiles, the new Topo Chico cocktails will come in three flavors: Tequila & Lime, Tequila & Grapefruit, and Vodka & Lemon. They're sure to be excellent straight from the can. But if you're feeling fancy, they're perfect for pouring over ice in a glass with a salted rim.
It's no secret that hard seltzers are popular for their low carb and calorie counts. Topo Chico's new canned options are also on the lighter side and will range between 130 and 150 calories each. Don't worry, they still pack a punch. These new drinks come in at 5.9% ABV, similar to craft beers on the market.
If you're looking to try this new offering, they'll be premiering on April 17th in select states. They will be sold in single-flavor four-packs of 12-ounce cans. With their iconic fizzy flavors, they're sure to be a regular refresher at all the parties this summer.