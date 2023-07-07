Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts Are Making A Highly-Anticipated Return
Call it the comeback story of the summer. Pop-Tarts has confirmed that its fan-favorite Strawberry Milkshake flavor will be back on store shelves starting in September.
Although there are many flavors of Pop-Tarts, including frosted confetti, brownie batter, and pretzel, this variety is one of the most highly coveted. It was originally released in 2005 as part of the company's Ice Cream Shoppe Flavors collection. Since then, it's been coming and going from stores throughout the 2000s. The rollercoaster of availability has not deterred a very dedicated fan base. In fact, it's only fueled their online pleas for Pop-Tarts to bring back the frosted pink breakfast pastries. Even just a month ago, devotees were flooding the reviews on the company's product page begging for their return.
"This flavor was my entire LIFE," said one user. "I cannot go without it. I ate this when I was in a dark place and it has become my favorite flavor. NO other flavor will fill the void of this flavor." Another wrote, "These are BY FAR my favorite flavor of pop tarts I am begging please bring them back, there is no other flavor that is as good as these or even comes close."
Lil Uzi Vert is Pop-Tarts #1 fan
There's perhaps no bigger fan than rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who broke down the appeal of the Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts in a now-viral video in 2022. "Seven a.m., your taste buds ain't all the way there yet, so probably like a blueberry or a wild berry," he said when asked what the best Pop-Tart flavor is. "But then after that, probably about 12 o'clock, you put the Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts in the freezer, you leave it in there 'til like 1:30, and that s*** hittin'."
To celebrate the flavor's biggest fan, Pop-Tarts surprised Lil Uzi Vert with the very first returning boxes of Strawberry Milkshake at the "Pink Prom" release party for his new album "Pink Tape" in New York City.
Stans like @wrmfile, who tweeted, "i would do something terrible for strawberry milkshake poptarts," can keep an eye out for the return of their faves at Walmart nationwide this fall. Or, if you've never had one, you'll get the chance to try them in September to see if they live up to their description: "creamy, strawberry milkshake-flavored filling inside a pink frosted, rainbow sprinkle-covered crust. It's so good you'll get the chills."