Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts Are Making A Highly-Anticipated Return

Call it the comeback story of the summer. Pop-Tarts has confirmed that its fan-favorite Strawberry Milkshake flavor will be back on store shelves starting in September.

Although there are many flavors of Pop-Tarts, including frosted confetti, brownie batter, and pretzel, this variety is one of the most highly coveted. It was originally released in 2005 as part of the company's Ice Cream Shoppe Flavors collection. Since then, it's been coming and going from stores throughout the 2000s. The rollercoaster of availability has not deterred a very dedicated fan base. In fact, it's only fueled their online pleas for Pop-Tarts to bring back the frosted pink breakfast pastries. Even just a month ago, devotees were flooding the reviews on the company's product page begging for their return.

"This flavor was my entire LIFE," said one user. "I cannot go without it. I ate this when I was in a dark place and it has become my favorite flavor. NO other flavor will fill the void of this flavor." Another wrote, "These are BY FAR my favorite flavor of pop tarts I am begging please bring them back, there is no other flavor that is as good as these or even comes close."