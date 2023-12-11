Why Crunchy Foods Have The Ability To Make Us Think They Taste Better

There's a reason so many recipes gain popularity by claiming to have the secret to ridiculously crispy and crunchy fried chicken, and it doesn't only have to do with flavor. There's something about the experience of biting into a crunchy food that makes it taste even better — a synesthesia effect that leaves us coming back bite after bite. Though it may sound like a half-baked theory, there's actual evolutionary science to back it up.

As Oxford gastrophysicist and psychologist Charles Spence, Ph.D., explained to Well and Good, the sound of a good crunch signals to our brains that our food is fresh. In an interview with NPR, University of Southern California researcher John S. Allen even suggested a link between that freshness receptor and the earliest homo sapien foragers. This crunch-as-freshness factor is especially true for vegetables, but it applies to all sorts of crunchy foods — including fried chicken and other dishes dipped in hot oil.

Beyond the appeal of freshness, Spence argues that tucking into crunchy food captures our attention and makes the eating experience more enjoyable. You may have heard of eating with your eyes, but crunchy foods make a case for eating with your ears.