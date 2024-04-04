Chick-Fil-A's New Spring Beverage Lineup Is All About Berries

Except for the two states that don't have Chick-fil-A, the seasonal beverages will be available at most locations throughout the United States. But Vermont and Alaska residents aren't the only ones missing out — only one state will be serving the fast food chain's newest food items, a line of Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwiches, which will be in testing mode for a limited run at participating Raleigh, North Carolina locations, also starting April 8.

Depending on how fans receive Chick-fil-A's newest experiment, it may or may not become available nationwide. According to promotional images, the boneless chicken sandwich looks like it will be available fried, grilled, and with a spicy coating. It comes with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bacon, all sandwiched between two pretzel buns, alongside a container of Dijon mustard sauce for an extra kick. Chick-fil-A may have taken note of other fast food chains that have had great success in recent years with pretzel bun offerings, like the Wendy's Pretzel Baconator and Sonic's Cheesy Bacon Pretzel Dog. Customers nationwide will likely be anticipating the reactions from any Chick-fil-A fans who get to taste the new pretzel-based creation, and most of them (sorry, Vermont and Alaska) will be able to sip on berry-flavored beverages while they wait.