It's Easy To Hack Dunkin's Discontinued Dunkaccino

When they say, "America runs on Dunkin'," they're not kidding. The coffee and donut juggernaut that's headquartered near Boston sells a staggering 60 cups of coffee every second, which works out to be nearly ​​2 billion cups of coffee a year. Dunkin's coffee comes in many forms, from its classic blend served hot to Boston's favorite iced coffee (sipped all year round).

For fans of the specialty Dunkaccino, however, the picture hasn't been so rosy lately. In a sad move for folks who loved the chocolatey drink that came with a boost of caffeine, Dunkin' discontinued the Dunkaccino in 2023, leaving a to-go cup-shaped hole in a lot of coffee drinkers' hearts. All is not lost, however, because, with a little bit of easy, creative ordering, you can still get a pretty authentic Dunkaccino experience.

If you're not ready to say goodbye to the beloved beverage that Dunkin' once described on Facebook as "a unique blend of coffee and hot chocolate flavors," all you have to do is order a Dunkin' Hot Chocolate and a Turbo Shot and mix the two together. While Dunkin' does serve a Mocha Latte, Dunkaccino fans know that it's not the same. This off-menu hack, however, gets you pretty darn close.