Dunkin' Is Releasing Spiked Versions Of Its Beloved Iced Coffee And Tea
Iced coffees and teas are incredibly popular, with coffee chains Starbucks to Dunkin' selling all kinds of seasonal and permanent variations of each. But have you ever bought an iced drink and wished it were spiked? If you have, you're in luck. Dunkin' is reportedly releasing a line of alcoholic iced coffees and teas perfect for relaxing at a cookout or getting ready to go out on a Friday night. Although there has been no announcement from Dunkin' confirming the new drinks (or sharing a release date), there are a few product details on the Dunkin' Spiked website.
"Dunkin' is brewing up something special (and spiked) for adult iced coffee and iced tea lovers. While we can't confirm any new additions to Dunkin's lineup of ready-to-drink products at this time, stay tuned for more news soon," a Dunkin' rep said in a statement provided to Daily Meal.
The website lists four flavors of both hard iced teas and coffees that will be sold in four and six-can variety packs. The iced coffee box will feature classic flavors, including original, caramel, mocha, and vanilla, while the iced tea box will bring summer vibes to the table with flavors that include slightly sweet, half and half, strawberry dragonfruit, and mango pineapple. The rumored new product line comes as the coffee chain has been busy this year, having just released a line of new summer wraps and donut-flavored canned coffees.
Where to get Dunkin' Spiked iced coffees and teas
Because of the alcoholic content of the Dunkin' Spiked drinks, fans won't be able to buy them at coffee shops but should instead look for them where other alcoholic beverages are sold, such as in supermarkets or convenience stores. As far as when the drinks will hit the shelves, no one is quite sure. Vinepair reports that while five of the Dunkin' Spiked flavors have been approved by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, the company is still waiting on the approval of the remaining three flavors — the mocha and caramel spiked iced coffees and the half-and-half spiked iced tea.
Still, the coffee giant is no stranger to getting its drinks approved by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. It already went through the process with the limited-edition Harpoon Brewery Dunkin' Infused Beers in 2020. The new Dunkin' Spiked beverage line was also created in partnership with the Massachusetts-based Harpoon Brewery, according to Vinepair.
The product is expected to hit the shelves at 6% ABV for the iced coffees and 5% ABV for the iced teas. Considering that beer has a 5% ABV on average, this will put Dunkin' Spiked drinks in the same alcohol percentage range as a standard can of beer.