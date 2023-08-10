Dunkin' Is Releasing Spiked Versions Of Its Beloved Iced Coffee And Tea

Iced coffees and teas are incredibly popular, with coffee chains Starbucks to Dunkin' selling all kinds of seasonal and permanent variations of each. But have you ever bought an iced drink and wished it were spiked? If you have, you're in luck. Dunkin' is reportedly releasing a line of alcoholic iced coffees and teas perfect for relaxing at a cookout or getting ready to go out on a Friday night. Although there has been no announcement from Dunkin' confirming the new drinks (or sharing a release date), there are a few product details on the Dunkin' Spiked website.

"Dunkin' is brewing up something special (and spiked) for adult iced coffee and iced tea lovers. While we can't confirm any new additions to Dunkin's lineup of ready-to-drink products at this time, stay tuned for more news soon," a Dunkin' rep said in a statement provided to Daily Meal.

The website lists four flavors of both hard iced teas and coffees that will be sold in four and six-can variety packs. The iced coffee box will feature classic flavors, including original, caramel, mocha, and vanilla, while the iced tea box will bring summer vibes to the table with flavors that include slightly sweet, half and half, strawberry dragonfruit, and mango pineapple. The rumored new product line comes as the coffee chain has been busy this year, having just released a line of new summer wraps and donut-flavored canned coffees.