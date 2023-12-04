Steak Sauce Is Your Must-Have Ingredient For An Elevated Egg Salad

Egg salad might be a popular choice for spring or summer get-togethers, but not everyone is a fan. The dish is made from eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, and often vegetables like celery; except for the mustard, none of those have especially strong flavors on their own. If you don't add the right spices or herbs to the mixture, the result is a salad that's filling but not too flavorful. But if you're at a barbecue and you borrow the steak sauce meant for the brisket, you can punch up your egg salad in a really unique way.

Unlike scrambled eggs or chopped, hard-boiled eggs, which taste fairly mild, steak sauce has a signature sharp flavor. Many brands are made with pungent ingredients like vinegar, tomatoes, and raisins, and others commonly use Worcestershirer or soy sauce. This makes the condiment salty, sweet, and a little sour all at once, and egg salad — whether it's on crackers or in a sandwich — benefits from all of these.