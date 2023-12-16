A Tip You Should Never Forget When Baking With Almond Flour

Almond flour, the delicious ingredient responsible for the delicate texture of a macaron – as well as the culprit behind macarons' high price – is one of the most popular gluten-free alternatives to typical wheat flours such as all-purpose, enriched, or whole wheat. Although recommendations on substitution ratios differ, with some suggesting a straight one-to-one swap and others recommending using less almond flour than wheat flour, the conversion ratio isn't the only thing to watch out for when baking with almond flour. One tip you should never forget is that almond flour is much higher in fat than regular flour, so adding extra fats could spell disaster for your baking endeavors.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), regular all-purpose flour is mostly carbohydrates. A 100-gram portion contains 77.3 grams of carbohydrates and 10.9 grams of protein; fat contributes only up to 1.95 grams. Meanwhile, with 50.2 grams of fat per 100 grams, nut-based almond flour is half fat, with 16.2 grams of carbohydrates and 26.6 grams of protein. With almond flour having more than 25 times more fat than regular flour, it's not hard to imagine how adding extra fat might cause an unpleasant oiliness in the final product, potentially introducing unwanted tastes and texture.