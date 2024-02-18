For Out Of This World Barbecue, Start Smoking Your Sugar

If you have a smoker, smoking your sugar is fairly easy. Simply spread a layer of sugar on a baking pan and place the pan into your smoker for 30 minutes to an hour, and you'll have created delicious sweetness with a subtle smoky flavor. Don't have a smoker? You can create your own with a cardboard box — just set a pan of smoldering wood chips on a rack, then place it inside the box next to the pan with the sugar and close it for 30 minutes to an hour. Alternatively, you can capture that striking smoky essence through cold smoking your sugar, a process using colder temperatures (no higher than about 80 F so that your sugar does not melt. While cold-smoking meats and cheeses comes with safety considerations due to potential bacteria growth, sugar is the perfect candidate for this variation on the process.

The key to cold smoking is controlling heat exposure. To use your charcoal grill, you'll want to smoke your sugar covered, between two pans filled with ice, to keep the heat from getting too high. Smoke for two to three hours, depending on how strong of a flavor you want, and stir occasionally, so your sugar becomes evenly smoked. Once you've finished, then comes the fun part: using it to make a delicious dry rub for your barbecue meat. Add your smoked sugar to your paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and other ingredients, and you're in business.