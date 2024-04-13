Beans Are Your Secret Weapon For Thickening Soups Without Dairy

There are many ways to thicken soup: a roux of butter and flour, a slurry of water and flour or cornstarch, and dairy additions like cream or butter are all classic methods. Some rustic soups like ribollita use bread to thicken them. More modern tricks include thickening soup with dehydrated potato flakes. But there's another way to thicken some soups: Simmer puréed beans in your broth and watch the magic happen.

This thickening action is why many bean-based soups require you to blend some or even most of the beans. Mashing up beans into your soup creates a creamy, thick, stew-like, or even bisque-like viscosity. Whether you're trying to sneak in extra nutrition (think of all the extra fiber!) or you're gluten-free or lactose intolerant and looking for an alternative, puréed beans are a great option to thicken soups. The starchiness of the beans does a similar thing to flour, and their fat and protein acts like cream or whole milk — all three are nutrients that thicken the stock in your soup.