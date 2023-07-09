2 Tricks For Making The Softest Burger Buns Possible

It's true the best burger recipes are only as good as their patty, but don't discount the importance of the supporting cast such as the condiments and toppings — and especially the buns. Soft, plush burger buns make all the difference when it comes to an enjoyable burger; bread that's too hard, too stale, or otherwise less than perfect can bring down an otherwise perfectly delicious burger. Crunch has its place, but nobody wants a crunchy burger bun!

Sure, you could buy buns from the store to get that soft, perfect texture without any effort at all. But if you're dedicated to making your own homemade potato buns for your burgers, there are a few rules of thumb to ensure your final product shines. Adding fat to your dough, as well as brushing the top of your buns with milk before baking, will leave them the perfect texture for housing your burger patties.