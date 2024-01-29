When Is Chili's Happy Hour And What Does It Include?
Happy hour: The perfect opportunity to shed the stress of a long workday and ease into the evening. Whether it's with a cold beverage or a fun snack, evening rituals like happy hour are a great way to enjoy spending time with friends and family. If you're looking for a lively atmosphere to accompany that post-work glass of wine, an at-home happy hour might not do the trick. Instead, you'll need to pop out of the house for a quick drink or nibble at a nearby restaurant.
Chili's — the casual chain with a Southwestern flair — offers one of the best happy hours in the business. Specials on a variety of appetizers and drinks highlight the menu, along with their famous "Margarita of the Month." With locations in nearly every state, Chili's is the perfect stop for a fun evening out. The best part about Chili's happy hour? It happens daily. That means it works for both a budget-friendly meal during the week and a big celebration dinner on a Saturday night.
The details
At Chili's, the magical hour — or in this case, hours — of cheap drinks and fun food selections happens every day. While specific times can vary by location, happy hours typically start at 3 p.m. on weekdays and run until 6 p.m. On Mondays and Thursdays, happy hour is extended until closing time. On the weekends, you won't need to worry about timing because happy hour runs all day long on both Saturdays and Sundays. Happy hour? More like happy day!
Recognized for one of the best chain happy hours, Chili's offers an impressive selection of food and drinks. You'll find savings on a large number of appetizers, from wings to quesadillas. Drink specials are variable by location, but typically range from $3 to $7 for select beer and cocktail choices. Chili's also sells a themed margarita of the month. Recent selections include "Santa's Secret Stache 'Rita" (mixed with blackberry syrup) and the "Trick or Treat-a-Rita" (topped with Halloween candy).
Not ready to stop partying? Chili's lets you purchase alcohol to-go. Instead of being served in a drink container, to-go alcohol is packed into a kit meant for home mixing. Kits contain all the ingredients you need to build any one of their signature margarita creations on your own. These kits can be ordered along with your meal.
Other Chili's deals
Beyond happy hour, Chili's offers several great menu deals that will help you eat out without blowing your budget. The classic "3 for Me" special includes a drink, appetizer, and full-size entree for $10.99. This is a great option for those looking to share a meal. The entree choices include a variety of burgers, steaks, and chicken. You can also find combo options for chicken strips, which are served with fries, macaroni, and two dipping sauces of your choice.
Chili's also advertises its rewards program, which gives you even more deals. If you're planning to bring the whole family, membership unlocks additional savings for kids. After ordering an entree, members will receive a free kids' meal. Rewards members will also receive free chips and salsa every time they stop in (provided they've spent at least $5) and will receive a free dessert on their birthday. Plus, rewards members are even able to use Chili's wifi at no charge. So next time you're looking to take advantage of a local happy hour, remember that Chili's has one every day.