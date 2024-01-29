When Is Chili's Happy Hour And What Does It Include?

At Chili's, the magical hour — or in this case, hours — of cheap drinks and fun food selections happens every day. While specific times can vary by location, happy hours typically start at 3 p.m. on weekdays and run until 6 p.m. On Mondays and Thursdays, happy hour is extended until closing time. On the weekends, you won't need to worry about timing because happy hour runs all day long on both Saturdays and Sundays. Happy hour? More like happy day!

Recognized for one of the best chain happy hours, Chili's offers an impressive selection of food and drinks. You'll find savings on a large number of appetizers, from wings to quesadillas. Drink specials are variable by location, but typically range from $3 to $7 for select beer and cocktail choices. Chili's also sells a themed margarita of the month. Recent selections include "Santa's Secret Stache 'Rita" (mixed with blackberry syrup) and the "Trick or Treat-a-Rita" (topped with Halloween candy).

Not ready to stop partying? Chili's lets you purchase alcohol to-go. Instead of being served in a drink container, to-go alcohol is packed into a kit meant for home mixing. Kits contain all the ingredients you need to build any one of their signature margarita creations on your own. These kits can be ordered along with your meal.