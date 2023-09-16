The Food And Drink You Can't Miss At Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Near the tail end of the Delaware coastline, locals and travelers enjoy surf and turf on the sandy shores of the Atlantic Ocean. With its Biblical name meaning "broad spaces," Rehoboth Beach was first established as a resort in 1873 and is now an almost year-round destination for everyone from D.C. politicians, to families from Pennsylvania, to members of the LGBTQ+ community. Famous visitors have included the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Denzel Washington, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Joe Biden who owns a summer home there. For me, this has been my family's summer destination since the last quarter of the 20th century, and now with my own family, the tradition endures for another generation.

While fun in the sun has always been a siren call to return again and again to Rehoboth Beach, it's actually the food and drink memories I can never truly let go of, calling me back for another precious bite and puckering sip. Two of my favorite restaurants in the world call this forever burgeoning city home, and there's always something new opening up to fall in love with and become a highlight of future visits. While there are some excellent fine dining choices to be found here, let's focus on what's best about a beach town — beach eats and drinks. Here are the ones from Rehoboth Beach, right on its famed boardwalk, to beyond, in its surrounding areas up the Coastal Highway, that you cannot, and should not miss.