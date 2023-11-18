We Tried Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries And They Were A Decent, Mushy Mess

For the purposes of our taste test, we chose the spicy Grilled Cheese Nachos Fires with steak. Opening the box, a small plume of smoke arose, and it turned out to be the last bit of physical heat the fries would emit. The messy pile I saw before me resembled an omelet if it were churned out by Taco Bell. A handful of fries and thin cuts of steak sat lodged in a sea of creamy oranges and yellow, which turned out to be an abundance of cheese and sauce.

On the surface, the steak pieces appeared to be both well-grilled, well-done, and perhaps a tad dry. Nibbling on them revealed something thankfully entirely different — soft, tender, and juicy meat. The parts of the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries that were the most fluid turned out to be Taco Bell's chipotle sauce, which sports its usual mix where tangy and sweetness come together nicely. A majority of what one sees and eats here is the cheese blend. Hidden within it are hidden pieces of jalapeños, which gives this item a really good and dominating kick. Luckily those jalapeños were somewhere within the cheese because the addition of sliced jalapeños that should have been included in my "spicy" order of Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries didn't seem to make the cut. Altogether, I would simply say this new item was good.