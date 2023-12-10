What To Consider When Pairing Wine With Your Salad

When it comes to wine pairings, there are a few easy ones. If you didn't already know, you could probably guess that a well-rounded cabernet sauvignon goes well with steak, Champagne is a must for salty oysters and caviar, and the sweetness of an off-dry Riesling can perfectly balance out your spicy Thai takeout. But we understand if you're completely stuck on what kind of wine to serve with salad. Salads are inherently heterogeneous mixtures of different textures and strong flavors. Matching wine to salad is not as straightforward as pairing wine with a single, main protein.

There is a lot of variation from one salad to the next (they can contain almost anything, after all), but a good rule of thumb is to make sure your wine choice can stand up to the flavors and textures in the salad. Often, the key in wine pairing is the opposite — break up heavy, fatty foods with a wine that's tart and light, for instance — but in this case, your best bet is to go matchy-matchy.

To pick the right wine to go with a big salad, think about what kind of flavors the salad will have. Are there briny olives? Sweet berries or candied nuts? Is the dressing creamy, or more vinegar-forward? Once you've identified the flavors at hand, you'll know what to look for in a wine.