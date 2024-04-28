Why Your Sauteed Vegetables Are So Soggy (And How To Fix It)

Even if you're sautéing just one type of vegetable, improper cutting almost guarantees they'll be unevenly cooked. At best, you'll have to pick through burned, limp, and raw pieces for the few successfully sautéed tidbits — at worst, it'll all be garbage. So, how do you cut vegetables to ensure that all pieces get cooked at the same rate?

For root vegetables like carrots and squash varieties like zucchini, cut the vegetable into uniform cubes of up to half an inch. This makes for a satisfying bite. Thin slices, which cook up quickly, can also be nice, especially if you're pressed for time. Slice them at a diagonal to expose even more surface area per slice, as opposed to cutting them perfectly crosswise. Make sure to brush up on your knife skills as well, to have the best possible control over your tools and prevent injury.

If the vegetable you're working with is particularly watery — think bell peppers, cabbage, and the aforementioned zucchini — thin slices may not be as enjoyable to eat. They might get too mushy, and even fall apart during the cooking process. A simple salting trick can prevent this disastrous sogginess: pre-salting. This process draws out a significant amount of liquid, making the veggies firmer and more able to withstand high heat.