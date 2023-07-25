Adding Wet Vegetables To Stir-Fry Is A Surefire Way To Get A Soggy Meal

There's no better simple weeknight meal than stir-fry. But in reality this dish isn't always easy to get right. Anyone can make an okay stir-fry, but it takes knowledge and skill to make a great one.

One of the stir-fry mistakes that many home cooks get make is the texture. You might have wondered why your stir-fry ends up soggy or otherwise overly liquidy, even after you've cooked all your meat and vegetables through. The liquid pooling at the bottom of the pan is usually due to one of two problems: adding too many "wet" veggies, which give off excess moisture, or adding too many liquid ingredients (such as soy sauce, sesame oil, etc.) into the mix.

Luckily, there are ways to save a wet stir-fry, so stop short before starting fresh. Reducing the liquid, thickening things up with a binder such as cornstarch or flour, or draining off the liquid are all viable fixes and will help save your final product from becoming stir-fry soup.