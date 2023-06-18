Your Leftover Potato Salad Is Steps Away From Becoming A Delicious Breakfast

Potatoes are one of the biggest pantry M.V.P.s. From french fries and mashed potatoes to latkes and hash browns, the tubers are perfect any time of day. One of the best places to show off some tasty taters is in a homemade potato salad. Whether it's mixed with mayo or dressed with vinaigrette, no barbecue is complete without a bowl of spud salad.

However, if you've gone a little overboard and made way too much potato salad, don't stress. A container of extra potato salad can be reimagined for tomorrow's breakfast. All you need is a couple of additional ingredients and you can make a plate of yummy potato fritters. As Caroline Lang explains on MyRecipes, "Leftover potato salad can quickly become a breakfast worth sitting down to."

Make a double batch of any of your favorite potato salad recipes and reserve some for making fritters the next day, then you'll have at least one extra meal covered. They're great on their own for breakfast, or you can add an egg or two on top for some extra protein. Plus, a few fritters are fun and filling when packed into a lunch with some fruit and a small green salad. Or you can turn today's potato salad into tomorrow night's steak side.