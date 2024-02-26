The Difference Between Sparkling Sugar And Regular

To add another layer of definition, sparkling sugar is also often lumped together with sanding sugar. However, sanding sugar is a finer-grained form of sparkling sugar. It's worth noting that both sanding and larger sparkling sugars look "sparkly" and can serve many of the same purposes. Sometimes their names are even used interchangeably. The only true difference is the size of the granules, which can affect the finish of the dish, so it comes down to a matter of preference when choosing one over the other. Both of these sugars, along with coarse sugar, all fall into the category of decorating sugars.

The look and feel of the different sugars make them easy to distinguish from one another. Pile a cup of regular sugar next to a mound of sparkling sugar and you'll easily identify the differences in appearance. Sparkling sugar is bigger than regular granulated sugar. Sparkling sugar grains stand out, and you might recognize them as common cookie decor. In addition to visual differences, these sugars perform differently too. Regular sugar is quick to dissolve, melt, and blend into other ingredients. In contrast, sparkling sugar's coarse texture means it can be sprinkled onto the surface of hot foods without melting, so it keeps its sparkly appearance and crunchy bite without dissolving.