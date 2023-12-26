Add Some Popcorn To Your Cookie Recipe For A Sweet, Salty Snack
If you love sweet and salty combinations, try shaking up your basic cookie recipe by adding some popcorn to the mix. You'll satisfy multiple flavor receptors with this tasty twist on a classic. It might seem strange to put popcorn in your cookie dough but, like with peanut butter and jelly, or chocolate-covered pretzels, this salty-sweet combo is irresistibly delicious. Have you ever craved something sweet after having a big bowl of popcorn during movie night? With this delicious snack, you can simultaneously enjoy your salty, buttery morsels and a sweet, sugary treat.
There's a scientific reason why we crave salty and sweet food combinations. Salt is a flavor enhancer which is why a sprinkle of salt on chocolate chip cookies is so popular. Research by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has found that salt can enhance sweetness by stimulating sugar taste receptors in our tastebuds. So, incorporating something salty, such as popcorn, into your cookie recipe makes sense for creating this desirable flavor combination, while also adding a satisfying crunch. Not only is this an easy hack, it's also versatile. You can use any kind of popcorn, microwave, pre-packaged, or freshly popped. You can crush it or use it whole, before or after baking.
Popcorn makes the best cookies for movie night
It's no secret that you can amp up your chocolate chip cookies by adding something salty, such as popcorn. Adding popcorn works just as well with other cookie varieties. Part of the fun is not only can you add popcorn to any of your favorite cookie recipes, you can also use different types of popcorn to customize your cookies. Buttered popcorn works well in many cookie varieties and adds savory flavor to traditionally sweet chocolate chip, toffee, or sugar cookies. If you're in the mood for something with just a hint of salt, try using caramel popcorn. If you can't resist variety, try adding cheese popcorn to cookies made with soft caramelsfor a cookie that tastes like it's straight out of a holiday popcorn tin.
We all know someone who likes to dump their candy straight into their popcorn bowl for a sweet and salty snack combo. That's the inspiration behind movie theater cookies which take popcorn cookies to the next level by adding movie candy like M&M's or Reese's Pieces into the dough. Consider adding raisins, gummy bears, malted milk balls, or red licorice to make your movie night cookies even more unique. If all that candy overpowers the saltiness of the popcorn, try incorporating more savory ingredients like crushed pretzels or potato chips.
Popcorn brownies are also a sweet and salty treat
Cookies aren't the only baked goods you can turn into a sweet and savory snack by adding popcorn. Popcorn brownies are another mouthwatering treat; elevate the flavors even more with caramel popcorn. Instead of crushing and stirring the popcorn into the mixture as you do for cookies, sprinkle a layer of popcorn on top of the batter before baking for a crunchy, salty topping. Drizzle caramel on the popcorn after baking to add a new texture and sweetness.
Another clever way to make popcorn brownies is to bake the brownies without the popcorn, pour melted caramel on the baked brownies, cover with popcorn, and then drizzle more caramel over the popcorn. The caramel acts like glue to stick the popcorn to the brownies and takes the flavor to the next level of sweet, savory goodness. This technique can also be used to make popcorn cookies. Instead of mixing the popcorn in the dough, add the popcorn after the cookies are baked, using frosting or caramel to help it stick. If you want a bigger crunch from your popcorn cookies or brownies, use whole pieces of popcorn after baking. For a more subtle crunch and blended flavor, mix crushed popcorn into your batter or dough before you put it in the oven. Whether you add popcorn before or after baking, this movie night treat will deserve several sequels.