Add Some Popcorn To Your Cookie Recipe For A Sweet, Salty Snack

If you love sweet and salty combinations, try shaking up your basic cookie recipe by adding some popcorn to the mix. You'll satisfy multiple flavor receptors with this tasty twist on a classic. It might seem strange to put popcorn in your cookie dough but, like with peanut butter and jelly, or chocolate-covered pretzels, this salty-sweet combo is irresistibly delicious. Have you ever craved something sweet after having a big bowl of popcorn during movie night? With this delicious snack, you can simultaneously enjoy your salty, buttery morsels and a sweet, sugary treat.

There's a scientific reason why we crave salty and sweet food combinations. Salt is a flavor enhancer which is why a sprinkle of salt on chocolate chip cookies is so popular. Research by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has found that salt can enhance sweetness by stimulating sugar taste receptors in our tastebuds. So, incorporating something salty, such as popcorn, into your cookie recipe makes sense for creating this desirable flavor combination, while also adding a satisfying crunch. Not only is this an easy hack, it's also versatile. You can use any kind of popcorn, microwave, pre-packaged, or freshly popped. You can crush it or use it whole, before or after baking.