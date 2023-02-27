This Year's Maple Syrup Harvest Is Worrying Producers. Here's Why

Maple syrup is the sweet side that takes breakfast to the next level. The sticky sauce is best enjoyed drizzled over a towering stack of flapjacks or poured into the cube-checked face of a buttery waffle.

A TikTok-approved Canadian snow treat even allows you to chow down on pure chilled maple syrup wrapped around a popsicle stick. And you might not have thought to use maple syrup in your beverages, snacks, and meat marinades, but it's an excellent way to sweeten something without simply adding a pinch of pure sugar.

Given the sauce's versatility, it is easy to understand why the 2020 maple syrup market in the U.S. was worth nearly $500 million. However, folks who frequently reach for the syrup bottle might consider being a touch more stingy with their syrup in the coming years. A sparse sap harvest seems inevitable, which is a reflection of a worrying trend.